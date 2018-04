20:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 'EU lets Hezbollah bring rockets to aim at Israel' Read more Yair Lapid shows German parliamentarians how Hezbollah political wing uses legitimacy given by the EU to support terrorism in Middle East. ► ◄ Last Briefs