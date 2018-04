19:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 B'Tselem asks UN to stop Israel from shooting Gaza rioters Read more 'Force Israel to to bring an immediate end to the unlawful firing of live ammunition against unarmed demonstrators in Gaza.' ► ◄ Last Briefs