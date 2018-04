19:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Haley to UN Security Council: Hamas using kids as cannon fodder Read more US Ambassador blasts Gaza terror group as Gaza riots continue. 'Anyone who cares about Gaza children should demand Hamas end this.' ► ◄ Last Briefs