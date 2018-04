17:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Miri Regev says she 'erred' in condemning Gush Katif residents Read more Culture Minister says she regrets attacking residents of Gush Katif as 'barbaric and criminal' during Gaza disengagement. ► ◄ Last Briefs