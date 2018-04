17:15 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 'A female for Knesset rabbi? Utter madness' Read more Outrage after Knesset tweaks rules in order to allow women to apply for position of Knesset rabbi. ► ◄ Last Briefs