15:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Mother charged with murder over baby's drowning in hot tub Read more According to indictment, mother put her baby son in hot tub, preventing entry of other family members into room at Ashdod hotel. ► ◄ Last Briefs