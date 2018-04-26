14:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 PM hosts Romanian parliament speaker Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Thursday with Romanian Parliament Speaker Liviu Dragnea. Netanyahu said to his guest, "Thank you for everything you do to deepen our friendship, it's a good friendship and it's getting stronger all the time." ► ◄ Last Briefs