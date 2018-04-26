Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Thursday with Romanian Parliament Speaker Liviu Dragnea.
Netanyahu said to his guest, "Thank you for everything you do to deepen our friendship, it's a good friendship and it's getting stronger all the time."
|
14:49
Reported
News BriefsIyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18
PM hosts Romanian parliament speaker
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Thursday with Romanian Parliament Speaker Liviu Dragnea.
Netanyahu said to his guest, "Thank you for everything you do to deepen our friendship, it's a good friendship and it's getting stronger all the time."
Last Briefs