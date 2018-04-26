14:45
  Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18

Moderately injured in chemistry lab explosion at Tel Aviv U

A man about the age of 27 was wounded a short time ago in an explosion in a chemistry laboratory at Tel Aviv University.

The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv with moderate injuries.

