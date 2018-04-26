A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning in Samaria and was questioned by the Ariel police on suspicion of involvement in and incident against Arab property at the beginning of the month.
He was released after interrogation.
Minor detained for questioning in vandalism against Arabs
