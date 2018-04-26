13:14
  Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18

Report: Thunderstorms start in the south

Thunderstorms have developed in the last few minutes in the Negev Highlands, and there is a warning for floods, according to Channel 10 Television.

In the coming hours, thunderstorms will develop in the north and center.

