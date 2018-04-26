A 30-year-old man was found unconscious, late Thursday morning, in an open area near the entrance to a cave in Tzur Yitzhak, southeast of Netanya.
The Magen David Adom emergency service gave him medical treatment at the site.
News BriefsIyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18
Man found unconscious at entrance to Tzur Yitzhak cave
