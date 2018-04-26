12:58
  Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18

Man found unconscious at entrance to Tzur Yitzhak cave

A 30-year-old man was found unconscious, late Thursday morning, in an open area near the entrance to a cave in Tzur Yitzhak, southeast of Netanya.

The Magen David Adom emergency service gave him medical treatment at the site.

