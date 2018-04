11:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Liberman: If Iran attacks Tel Aviv, Israel will hit Iran Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday, "If Iran attacks Tel Aviv, Israel will strike Tehran." Interviewed by the Saudi website Elaf, Liberman added, "I know what I'm saying and I do not suggest anyone try us. We are prepared for all options." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs