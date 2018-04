11:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Petach Tikva toddler hospitalized in critical condition A five-month-old girl lost consciousness Thursday morning in an apartment in Petah Tikva. She was evacuated in critical condition to Schneider Children's Hospital as Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah personnel performed resuscitation on her. ► ◄ Last Briefs