Former MK scoffs at Knesset Rabbi tender

Journalist Nitzan Horowitz has questioned the Knesset's publication of a bid for the position of rabbi.

Writing on Twitter about "the joyous headlines that women will also be able to contend for the role of rabbi of the Knesset," the former Meretz Knesset member asked, "Is this progress in your eyes? To me it is sad that we are in a religious game from the start. After all, why is a rabbi needed for the Knesset? Maybe we'll also appoint a priest and a sheikh? And why not a rabbi for the court or a rabbi for a school? It's fundamentally crooked."