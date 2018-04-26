10:26
  Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18

Troops targets of firebombs near Hevron

An IDF force in a residential area of a pillbox near Hevron noticed two Arabs throwing Molotov cocktails at them on Wednesday evening.

The soldiers fired at the suspects who fled. There were no casualties and no damage was done.

