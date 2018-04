09:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Report: Efforts to duplicate Gaza demonstrations in Judea and Samaria The London-based pan-Arabic newspaper Al-Hayat reports on Palestinian Authority efforts to hold "return" processions in Judea and Samaria. According to the report, during meetings with Fatah leaders it was agreed that the movement would make the necessary arrangements for people to turn out for processions of this Friday and in the coming weeks, similar to the processions in Gaza by those claiming to be Arabs who left Israel at the time of its founding and their descendants. ► ◄ Last Briefs