  Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18

1 hurt in collapse of acoustic ceiling in Ashkelon

A 30-year-old man was moderately injured by an acoustic ceiling collapse in a building undergoing renovations in Ashkelon.

The Magen David Adom emergency service treated him and evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital.

