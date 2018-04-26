08:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 1 hurt in collapse of acoustic ceiling in Ashkelon A 30-year-old man was moderately injured by an acoustic ceiling collapse in a building undergoing renovations in Ashkelon. The Magen David Adom emergency service treated him and evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs