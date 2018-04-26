The New York Times reports that the killing of a Hamas engineer in Malaysia is part of a long-range operation by the Mossad to thwart advanced weapons development for terrorist organizations in Gaza.
|
08:47
Reported
News BriefsIyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18
Report: Israeli campaign against advanced arms for Hamas in Gaza
The New York Times reports that the killing of a Hamas engineer in Malaysia is part of a long-range operation by the Mossad to thwart advanced weapons development for terrorist organizations in Gaza.
Last Briefs