  Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18

2 suspects arrested in Umm El-Fahm shooting

Police have arrested two suspects in a shooting that took place in the northern Israeli-Arab city of Umm El-Fahm two days ago.

Police seized M-16 machine guns, ammunition clips, bullets and weapons found in their vehicle.

