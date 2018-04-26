Police have arrested two suspects in a shooting that took place in the northern Israeli-Arab city of Umm El-Fahm two days ago.
Police seized M-16 machine guns, ammunition clips, bullets and weapons found in their vehicle.
News BriefsIyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18
2 suspects arrested in Umm El-Fahm shooting
