08:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Jewish Home MK: Shin Bet is instigating 'price tag' incidents MK Smotrich asserts that the Shin Bet is seeking to frame "hilltop youth" to legitimize the torture experienced by Duma murder suspects. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs