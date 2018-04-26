Liberman to meet today with US counterpart

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who is currently visiting Washington, DC, is scheduled to meet at the White House on Thursday with United States National Security Advisor John Bolton. He will then pay an official visit to the Pentagon and meet with Secretary of Defense James Matisse.

Liberman's visit to Washington began last night at the US Senate meeting with members of the Armed Services Committee. He thanked the senators for their support in preserving Israel's qualitative military advantage, and especially in assisting the missile-defense program.