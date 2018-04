07:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Arab IDF veteran battles BDS Read more Youssef Haddad is a Christian Arab Israeli from Nazareth who volunteered to serve in the IDF and lost a leg in the second Lebanon war. ► ◄ Last Briefs