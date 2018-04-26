Rouhani lashes out at 'tower builder' Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump as he ruled out any changes or additions to the 2015 nuclear deal between his country and Western powers, reports The Associated Press.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested during a visit to Washington on Tuesday that there could be a way to move toward a “new agreement” that would address Trump’s concerns about the Iran deal's so-called "sunset clauses", as well as Iran’s ballistic missile program and involvement in Middle East conflicts.