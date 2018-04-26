70 years of Israeli independence celebrated on Broadway

Israel’s Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Israel to New York held a special celebration on Broadway on Wednesdya in honor of 70 years of Israeli independence. Hundreds of ambassadors, senior UN diplomats, local officials and community leaders joined with Israel’s representatives to the United Nations and New York for a special showing of "The Band’s Visit".

Based on an award-winning Israeli film, the play portrays a small Israeli town in the mid-1990s and the reaction of the local residents when an Egyptian band ends up visiting unexpectantly. Through the play, the audience had the opportunity to learn about the beautiful mosaic of cultures and personalities that makes up Israeli society.

“We are honored that our friends from around the world joined us as we celebrate the momentous occasion of seventy years of independence,” said Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. “Despite the challenges we face, Israel today is more secure and prosperous than at any point in history. Put simply, Israel is the best show in town, and we are only in the first act. The best is still yet to come.”