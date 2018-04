The United States is not seeking to reopen or renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal but hopes to stay in it to fix its flaws with a supplementary agreement, U.S. non-proliferation envoy Christopher Ford said on Wednesday, according to the Reuters news agency.

“We are not aiming to renegotiate the JCPOA (nuclear deal) or reopen it or change its terms,” Ford was quoted as having told reporters on the sidelines of a nuclear non-proliferation conference in Geneva.