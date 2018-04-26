German composer's anti-Semitic letter sold for $42,000

An anti-Semitic letter written by German composer Richard Wagner sold for $42,000 at an auction house in Israel, JTA reported Wednesday.
The letter was sold to a Jewish collector from Switzerland who remained anonymous.
Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18
