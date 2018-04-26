Train service between Hof Hacarmel and Binyamina suspended

Train service between the Hof Hacarmel and Binyamina stations was suspended at midnight on Wednesday in both directions due to the upgrading of the railway line. Service will resume Sunday morning at 5:00 a.m.

Trains coming from the north will stop at the Hof Hacarmel station and the trains from the south will stop at Binyamina. The Atlit station will be closed.

Israel Railways will operate shuttles between the Hof Hacarmel and Caesarea-Pardes Hannah stations, and between Hof Hacarmel and Ben-Gurion Airport during the closure.