The body of a Palestinian Arab girl who drowned in the Ma'ale Amos area while she was grazing sheep was located on Wednesday evening.
Israeli rescue forces discovered the body after several hours of searching.
News BriefsIyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18
Body of Palestinian girl drowned while grazing sheep located
