23:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Putin, Armenian President discuss political crisis in Armenia Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian by phone on Wednesday amid the political crisis in Armenia. ”Vladimir Putin and Armen Sarkissian underlined that all political forces in the country need to exercise restraint and responsibility and a readiness to solve existing problems via constructive dialogue strictly in the constitutional framework," the Kremlin said in a statement quoted by Reuters. ► ◄ Last Briefs