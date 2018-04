21:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Hotovely: Czech Republic's decision to move embassy to Jerusalem historical justice' Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotoveli welcomed Czech President Milos Zaman's decision on Wednesday to transfer his country's embassy to Jerusalem. "It's time to do historical justice," Hotovely said. "You were one of the first leaders in the world to speak about the importance of transferring the embassy four years ago, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of the Czech Embassy in Jerusalem soon." ► ◄ Last Briefs