No hate crime indicated in Manhattan stabbing of Jewish man

A stabbing in Manhattan that initially left a Jewish man from Brooklyn clinging to life does not appear to be a hate crime.

A 22-year-old FedEx worker stabbed Jack Gindi, 28, at least four times on Monday near the Empire State Building, leaving him in critical condition. He is currently listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

While Gindi, of Brooklyn, has been identified in several news reports as Orthodox, he did not look identifiably Jewish in photos taken of the attack.

Police first said that Gindi and his attacker, Tyquan Bailey, got into an argument that led to the stabbing. But surveillance footage of the incident shows Bailey approaching Gindi from behind without any interaction and attacking him. Police said that Bailey frequently delivered packages to the office where Gindi worked. The workplace was not specified.

JTA