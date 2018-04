Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, who is perceived by many Israelis as anti-religious, donned a Kipa on Wednesday during a rally combatting anti-Semitism in Berlin.

"Landed in Berlin to continue our effort to convince the EU to ban all of Hezbollah. When I heard a community leader recommend Jews don’t walk the streets with a kippa, I decided to put on a kippa and rally with hundreds of Jews and non-Jews to say “we won’t let antisemitism win” tweeted Lapid.