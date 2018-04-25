Insults, aggression disturb small Berlin rally against anti-Semitism

A small Berlin rally against anti-Semitism was called off by its three members Wednesday when angry counter-protesters shouted "terrorists", spat at participants and snatched away an Israeli flag, organizers said.

Police said the tiny demonstration in Neukoelln district, the heart of the capital's Muslim community, ended early after the trio were shouted down by "loud and emotional" opponents and feared for their safety.

The rally was canceled after just 15 minutes, said Levi Salomon of the Jewish Forum for Democracy and Anti-Semitism in an emailed statement that included video footage of a young man snatching an Israeli flag and running off, and of another spitting at a demonstrator.

AFP

