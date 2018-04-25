19:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Czech Republic President says 'its time to move our embassy to Jerusalem' Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman called on his country to move its embassy to Jerusalem on Wednesday. "A few years ago, I said that our embassy should be transferred to Jerusalem," Zeman said. "The time has come." ► ◄ Last Briefs