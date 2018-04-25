19:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Over 24 cm of rain hit Tel Aviv during storm, 54 cm dumped on Kibbutz Neghba Over 24 centimeters of rain fell on Tel Aviv during Wednesday's rainstorm, causing gridlock and flooding. Kibbutz Negba in southern Israel got the highest amount of precipitation with 54 centimeters. ► ◄ Last Briefs