18:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Southern Israel: One killed, dozens injured in flood Following stormy weather, Bedouin youth carried away by stream and killed. Dozens of students on hike suffer mild hypothermia.