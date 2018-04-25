Ted Cruz says he will support President Trump in 2020

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said that he would support President Trump's reelection bid in 2020, almost two years after he raised hackles when he refused to endorse then-candidate Trump during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

"I was supportive of and campaigned for President Trump in 2016, and I am very encouraged with the substantive policy victories we are getting, whether it is an historic tax cut bill, whether it is regulatory reform that’s unleashing jobs, whether it is repealing the Obamacare individual mandate — which I led the fight to do in the United States Senate — whether it is nominating and confirming strong constitutionalists to the courts," Cruz told Breitbart.

"On all of those fights I’ve been working to lead the battle. I’m content to continue working to lead that battle and defend our freedoms and defend the Constitution."