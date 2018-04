17:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Amb Friedman seeks to call 'Judea and Samaria' by biblical names Read more Senior officials say US Ambassador to Israel seeking to be able to say 'Judea and Samaria; in official statements instead of 'West Bank.' ► ◄ Last Briefs