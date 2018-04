Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich suggested that the Shin Bet internal security service had committed a recent rash of anti-Arab vandalism in order to make the Hilltop Youth look bad.

"I have a lot more than the feeling that the many price tag events of the past few days were designed to blacken the hilltop youth as part of the Shin Bet's efforts to legalize the torture of the murder suspects in Duma as part of the ongoing legal proceedings and influence the judges and the public," said Smotrich.