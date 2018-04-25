Arab journalist shot at Gaza protest dies of wounds

A journalist shot two weeks ago by Israeli forces on the Gaza border has died, Israeli and Palestinian sources said Wednesday, the second journalist killed in a month of unrest.

Ahmed Abu Hussein, 25, was shot on April 13 while covering protests along the Gaza border for a radio station based in the Arab enclave.The Gaza health ministry announced he had died after receiving treatment inside Israel, which the Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv confirmed.

Abu Hussein worked for Radio Shaab, a Gazan radio station, as well as being a photographer for another local news agency.He was shot in the stomach while covering protests near Jabalia in northern Gaza, the health ministry in Gaza said.

AFP