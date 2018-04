15:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 38-year old Kfar Saba resident indicted for killing his mother The Tel Aviv District Attorney indicted a 38-year old man from Kfar Saba for killing his mother three weeks ago by striking her over the head with a rock. ► ◄ Last Briefs