Syria regime retakes new region outside capital

Syria's regime Wednesday moved towards sealing its grip on the capital as it retook a new region outside Damascus from rebels and pounded its southern districts to oust jihadists.

Seven years into Syria's civil war, President Bashar al-Assad's regime has ramped up its efforts in recent weeks towards securing the capital with backing from its ally Russia.

The regime took control of Eastern Qalamun northeast of the capital on Wednesday, state media said, after buses ferried out the last rebels under an evacuation deal. At the same time, regime air strikes and rocket fire pounded southern areas

of the capital held by the Islamic State jihadist group after regime raids

there killed six civilians overnight.

AFP