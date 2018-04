14:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Knesset security chief hands police threatening messages received by MK Smotrich The Knesset security chief updated police after MK Bezalel Smotrich was inundated with threatening messages for calling on Arab agitator Ahed Tamimi "to be shot in the knee". ► ◄ Last Briefs