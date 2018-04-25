Germans rally with Jews against new wave of anti-Semitism

Germans staged shows of solidarity with Jews Wednesday after a spate of shocking anti-Semitic incidents, raising pointed questions about Berlin's ability to protect its burgeoning Jewish community seven decades after the Holocaust.

One day after the head of Germany's Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, warned against wearing religious symbols on city streets for fear of attack, rallies were being held in several cities denouncing hate crimes.

"We must never allow anti-Semitism to become commonplace in Germany again," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the daily Tagesspiegel ahead of a "Berlin Wears Kippa" event where Jews and non-Jews will wear the traditional skullcap.

AFP