12:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Iyar 10, 5778 , 25/04/18 Rabbi Yeshayahu Hadari passes away Read more 84-year-old rabbi served for three decades as Yeshivat Hakotel head in Jewish Quarter, taught thousands; Funeral date not yet determined. ► ◄ Last Briefs