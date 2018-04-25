Iranian official: Punishing 'Zionists' is inevitable

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, vowed on Tuesday that Tehran would punish Israel in response to the recent air strike on the T-4 airbase in Homs, Syria, in which several Iranian soldiers and officers were killed.

"The Islamic Republic paid a high price to establish regional security and to fight radical Islamic terrorism, and therefore it cannot sit idly by in the face of the alarming escalation which undermines security that is expressed in the steps of the United States, the Zionist entity and some of their allies," Shamkhani told reporters before leaving for Russia.