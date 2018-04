Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief Middle East negotiator, said on Tuesday that Hamas uses protests at Israel’s border with Gaza to attack the Jewish state.

“Hamas and other terrorist groups have spent their energy and resources encouraging Palestinians in Gaza to stage protests and throw rocks and Molotov cocktails at the border fence,” Greenblatt said in a speech at the American Jewish Committee’s women’s leadership board spring luncheon, as quoted by JTA.