House approves Holocaust restitution bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to help Holocaust survivors and the families of victims obtain restitution or the return of Holocaust-era assets, JTA reported.

The measure, known as The Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today (JUST) Act, requires the State Department to report on the progress of certain European countries toward the return of or restitution for wrongfully confiscated or transferred Holocaust-era assets, including property, art and other movable property.