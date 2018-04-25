Algeria sentences 8 'spies' for Israel

An Algerian court on Tuesday sentenced a Liberian national of Lebanese origin to death and another seven African nationals from Guinea and Mali to 10 years in prison over espionage for Israel, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported, citing an Algerian judicial source.

The eight were arrested in an operation carried out by the Algerian police in 2015 in the city of Ghardaia, 600 kilometers south of Algiers, and found with documents and communications equipment related to espionage for Israel, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.