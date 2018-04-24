A 25-year-old man was injured on Tuesday evening in a shooting in the city of Umm al-Fahm.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Haemek Hospital in Afula. He is listed in serious condition.
|
23:28
Reported
News BriefsIyar 9, 5778 , 24/04/18
25-year-old shot in Umm al-Fahm
